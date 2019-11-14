ROMA – Gli iberici spendono una fortuna in Italia, ben 1 miliardo e mezzo l’anno con picchi in 4 regioni di destinazione: Lazio, Lombardia, Veneto e Sicilia. E la spesa degli spagnoli non arresta la crescita, aumenta del 15,8% nel 2018 sul 2017. Il Bel Paese è in capo alle loro scelte: all’ottavo posto tra le mete scelte dagli spagnoli nel mondo. E continua l’impennata dei fan spagnoli della penisola con presenze in aumento del 10%. Soprattutto al Sud Italia, tra cui Napoli, dove soggiornano fino a oltre 12 giorni. I visitatori dalla Spagna amano stare comodi e nel 71 per cento dei casi prediligono hotel e villaggi a sistemazioni extralberghiere. In queste strutture ricettive si concentra il 44,2% della loro spesa turistica. Segue l’ospitalità di parenti e amici con una quota parte del 17,6% sul totale. Enit-Agenzia Nazionale del Turismo esporta l’italianità prendendo parte all’Ibtm di Barcellona (19-21 novembre), il principale evento globale per l’industria Mice che da 32 anni ispira la comunità globale, le relazioni commerciali e fornisce l’aggiornamento e il confronto sui temi turistici internazionali. Una tre giorni di settore dal 19 al 21 novembre in cui Enit ha organizzato appuntamenti di networking di confronto, health breakfast per promuovere l’enogastronomia italiana, photobooth per immersioni nelle atmosfere italiane e un flash mob in stile veneziano al The Imperial Barcellona con ambientazioni di corte in occasione del workshop indetto dall’Agenzia Nazionale del Turismo che farà incontrare 50 aziende italiane con oltre 200 buyers spagnoli per una full immersion nel mood italiano.

